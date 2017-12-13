ISL 2017-18: Fourth season sees scoring records tumble

Mumbai: The ongoing fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) has set the scoring charts on fire with 59 goals being scored in 22 matches.

With an average of almost three goals per game, the current season has a higher scoring rate than the past three editions at this stage.

The fourth edition also saw the 50th goal being scored in just 19 games, faster than the previous ISL seasons.

The first two matches of this season were drawn, but the floodgates opened just two days later on November 19 when FC Goa striker Ferran Corominas broke the deadlock in the 25th minute against Chennaiyin FC.

That match saw five goals being scored, including three from FC Goa in the first 45 minutes, and since then the goals have not stopped.

Corominas has already scored seven goals in four matches which includes an ISL record of two successive hat-tricks. Of these one came in just seven minutes against Kerala Blasters FC.

Apart from the high scoring rate, sloppy goalkeeping has also been a focus of this year`s tournament.

Laxmikant Kattimani`s blunders for FC Goa are much talked about and Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Paul Rachubka gave the ball away quite uncharacteristically as FC Goa pounced on the chance. T.P. Rehenesh of NorthEast United and Albino Gomes of Delhi Dynamos have had their share of blunders as well.

Not all goalkeepers have faltered though. Former India star Subrata Paul kept a record four clean sheets for ISL debutants Jamshedpur FC.

Coached by Steve Coppell, Jamshedpur FC are difficult to break down and Paul was inspiring under the bar, until FC Pune City tasted success in their last game.

The debutants from Jamshedpur have played to their strengths and their dogged defence has earned them high praise. With six points from their first five games, Coppell`s men are in a comfortable mid-table position and ready to push forward as the season unfolds.

The other debutant, Bengaluru FC, have set the pace and are leading the table with nine points from four games. Their only setback came against FC Goa when goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sent off for an off the ball challenge on Manuel Lanzarote.

In the first 21 games, FC Goa have been the most free-scoring team, recording 13 goals in four matches. Most of the goals have been scored by their Spanish duo of Corominas and Lanzarote, who have scored 11 of the team`s 13 goals.

This season, the Indians too have not been far behind. Thirteen goals have been scored by 11 domestic players with Jeje Lalpekhlua, the highest Indian scorer, already registering a brace against defending champions ATK.

Lallianzuala Chhangte became the youngest Indian goal scorer in the ISL, thanks to his strike against FC Pune City. The season so far has also seen an increase in the number of Indians contributing with an assist with 17 players doing so thus far - the most among the opening 22 games of any season.

Baoringdao Bodo has become the youngest player at 18 years in the ISL, while Jerry Mawihmingthanga has been impressive, starting all the games for Chennaiyin after getting just one game last season with NorthEast.