ISL 2017-18: Izu Bobo Azuka scores to give Jamshedpur victory over Delhi Dynamos

New Delhi: Izu Bobo Azuka scored the lone goal as Jamshedpur FC defeated Delhi Dynamos FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Wednesday.

Azuka (60th minute) scored on the hour mark to hand ISL debutants Jamshedpur their first win in the lucrative tournament.

Delhi on the other hand, suffered their second consecutive defeat at home.

The result saw Jamshedpur rise to the fifth spot in the 10-team table with six points from four matches.

Delhi, who slipped to the ninth position, have three points from four matches.