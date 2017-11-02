ISL 2017-18: Kolkata to host final, inaugural game shifted to Kochi

New Delhi: The final of the fourth edition of Indian Super League (ISL) will be held in Kolkata while the inaugural game has been shifted to Kochi.

The franchise-based league kicks off on November 17.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Thursday announced hosting the Indian Super League 2017-18 final in Kolkata.

As a result, the season-opening game that was scheduled to earlier scheduled to be organised in Kolkata, has been moved to Kochi.

The decision to shift the final has been taken post the grand success of Kolkata in hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup final recently.

"ISL started its journey from Kolkata in October 2014 with a glamorous ceremony, the city of Kolkata for the first time will play host to the Hero ISL grand finale on Saturday, 17th March 2018," the ISL said in a statement.

The reverse game between Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK, earlier scheduled in Kochi, will now be played in Kolkata on February 9 next year.

All other fixtures remain unchanged.

ATK are the reigning champions, having beaten hosts Kerala Blasters FC in the final of the last edition in Kochi.