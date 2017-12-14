ISL 2017-18: Miku's double strike helps Bengaluru FC beat FC Pune City 3-1

Pune: A double strike from striker Miku helped Bengaluru FC defeat FC Pune City 3-1 after being a goal down in their Indian Super League encounter here today.

Venezuelan Miku (64th minute and 78th) and skipper Sunil Chhetri (95th) starred for Bengaluru at the Balewadi Sports Complex here as the side registered their fourth win this season to cement their place the top of the points table.

Adil Khan (35th minute) scored the lone goal for Pune City.

Pune's aggressive approach helped them take a 1-0 in the 35th minute, courtesy a stunning header from mid-fielder Khan, who also starred in their win against Jamshedpur FC.

Spanish mid-fielder Marcos Tebar passed it to Issac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, who in-turn gave a long cross to an unmarked Khan, who netted the ball with an excellent header.

Earlier, in the 13th minute, Chhetri misjudged a pass to forward Nicholas Fedor.

Initially, nothing went in Bengaluru's favour as their players were way off target. In the 26th minute, Chhetri shot at the right corner of the goal on a free-kick, only to be saved by the opposition keeper with a dive. Pune were 1-0 ahead at the halftime.

Pune City were down to 10 men in the 55th minute when Baljit Sahni got his second yellow card.

After the break, Bengaluru made it 1-1. In one of their attacks, the ball came to Spaniard Braulio Rodrigues inside the 18-yard-box, who cut it back for Miku to send it past Pune keeper Vishal Kaith.

In the 78th minute, Miku made it 2-1. Edu Garcia had a shot on the goal, which was blocked by Rafa Lopez and as the Pune players were appealing for a hand ball, Miku slotted the ball to the right corner of the net.

In the injury time, Chhetri scored his second goal of the season to hand Pune a 3-1 defeat.