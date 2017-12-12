ISL 2017-18: Mumbai City FC announce special section for away fans

Mumbai: Mumbai City Football Club will become the first team in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) to have a dedicated section for away fans during its home matches at the Mumbai Football Arena here.

"In an effort to accommodate the supporters of the away teams who play in our Arena, this facility will be available to fans starting on December 17 in Mumbai City`s next league fixture against ATK," said a statement on Tuesday.

Mumbai City co-owner Ranbir Kapoor said: "I am really glad we could be the first team in the ISL to have taken this progressive step towards supporting the fan culture in our country. It will motivate the away team supporters to flock to our Arena in numbers to watch their favourite teams live in action.

"We believe this move will create a great atmosphere in the stadium and I am quite sure the fans will definitely appreciate our latest effort to promote football and enhance the fan experience in our home stadium."

Mumbai City FC`s CEO Indranil Das Blah said the facility will also ensure the safety and comfort of the away fans, allowing them to have a hassle-free matchday experience at the Mumbai Football Arena.

A total of 200 seats will be allocated to the away supporters` section and the tickets for this section will be available on BookMyShow under a special category today onwards.

Mumbai City have seven points from 5 games so far, with two wins, one draw and two losses.