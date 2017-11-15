हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ISL 2017-18 Opening Ceremony: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to perform on Tiger Zinda Hai song?

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday (November 17) from 19:15 IST.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 15, 2017, 23:32 PM IST
Comments |
ISL 2017-18 Opening Ceremony: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to perform on Tiger Zinda Hai song?
Courtesy: Twitter (@IndSuperLeague)

New Delhi: The fourth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will start on Friday (November 17) with a blockbuster clash between last season's two finalists — ATK and Kerala Blasters in Kohli.

There will be an elaborate opening ceremony featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. And according to reports, they will perform to a Tiger Zinda Hai song, titled Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat.

This is what ISL tweeted earlier.

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday (November 17) from 19:15 IST. It will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi.

For the first time, ISL will have ten teams fighting for the prestigious trophy.

Here are the teams:

Teams

1. ATK
Manager - Teddy Sheringham
Home ground - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

2. Bengaluru FC
Manager - Albert Roca
Home ground - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

3. Chennaiyin FC
Manager - John Gregory
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

4. Delhi Dynamos
Manager - Miguel Angel Portugal
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

5. Goa FC
Manager - Sergio Lobera
Home ground - Fatorda Stadium, Margao

6. Jamshedpur FC
Manager - Steve Coppell
Home ground - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

7. Kerala Blasters
Manager - Rene Meulensteen
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

8. Mumbai City
Manager - Alexandre Guimaraes
Home ground - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

9. NorthEast United
Manager - Joao de Deus
Home ground - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

10. Pune City
Manager - Ranko Popovic
Home ground - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Live streaming and TV guide:

Star Sports will telecast all matches live. Matches will be live on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.
Live streaming: Hotstar

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus, ATN Bangla, ATN Punjabi Plus, CBN
Sub-Saharan Africa: Zuku & Supersport, Fox Sports
Bangladesh: Channel 9
Middle East / North Africa: OSN
Australia, USA: Fox Sports
South-East Asia / Continental Europe: Eurosport

Tags:
ISLIndian Super LeagueATK vs Kerala BlastersSalman KhanKatrina Kaiftiger zinda haiFootball News
Next
Story

Indian Super League 2017-18: Live streaming, TV guide, schedule, venues and teams

Trending