ISL 2017-18 Opening Ceremony: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to perform on Tiger Zinda Hai song?

New Delhi: The fourth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will start on Friday (November 17) with a blockbuster clash between last season's two finalists — ATK and Kerala Blasters in Kohli.

There will be an elaborate opening ceremony featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. And according to reports, they will perform to a Tiger Zinda Hai song, titled Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat.

This is what ISL tweeted earlier.

.@BeingSalmanKhan and Katrina Kaif will team up to kick-off Hero ISL 2017-18 in Kochi on November 17th at 7:15 PM! #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/rKZUMihXwD — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 6, 2017

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday (November 17) from 19:15 IST. It will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi.

For the first time, ISL will have ten teams fighting for the prestigious trophy.

Here are the teams:

Teams

1. ATK

Manager - Teddy Sheringham

Home ground - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

2. Bengaluru FC

Manager - Albert Roca

Home ground - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

3. Chennaiyin FC

Manager - John Gregory

Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

4. Delhi Dynamos

Manager - Miguel Angel Portugal

Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

5. Goa FC

Manager - Sergio Lobera

Home ground - Fatorda Stadium, Margao

6. Jamshedpur FC

Manager - Steve Coppell

Home ground - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

7. Kerala Blasters

Manager - Rene Meulensteen

Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

8. Mumbai City

Manager - Alexandre Guimaraes

Home ground - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

9. NorthEast United

Manager - Joao de Deus

Home ground - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

10. Pune City

Manager - Ranko Popovic

Home ground - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Live streaming and TV guide:

Star Sports will telecast all matches live. Matches will be live on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming: Hotstar

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus, ATN Bangla, ATN Punjabi Plus, CBN

Sub-Saharan Africa: Zuku & Supersport, Fox Sports

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Middle East / North Africa: OSN

Australia, USA: Fox Sports

South-East Asia / Continental Europe: Eurosport