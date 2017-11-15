ISL 2017-18 Opening Ceremony: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to perform on Tiger Zinda Hai song?
New Delhi: The fourth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will start on Friday (November 17) with a blockbuster clash between last season's two finalists — ATK and Kerala Blasters in Kohli.
There will be an elaborate opening ceremony featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. And according to reports, they will perform to a Tiger Zinda Hai song, titled Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat.
This is what ISL tweeted earlier.
.@BeingSalmanKhan and Katrina Kaif will team up to kick-off Hero ISL 2017-18 in Kochi on November 17th at 7:15 PM! #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/rKZUMihXwD
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 6, 2017
The opening ceremony will take place on Friday (November 17) from 19:15 IST. It will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi.
For the first time, ISL will have ten teams fighting for the prestigious trophy.
Here are the teams:
Teams
1. ATK
Manager - Teddy Sheringham
Home ground - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
2. Bengaluru FC
Manager - Albert Roca
Home ground - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
3. Chennaiyin FC
Manager - John Gregory
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
4. Delhi Dynamos
Manager - Miguel Angel Portugal
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
5. Goa FC
Manager - Sergio Lobera
Home ground - Fatorda Stadium, Margao
6. Jamshedpur FC
Manager - Steve Coppell
Home ground - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
7. Kerala Blasters
Manager - Rene Meulensteen
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
8. Mumbai City
Manager - Alexandre Guimaraes
Home ground - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
9. NorthEast United
Manager - Joao de Deus
Home ground - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
10. Pune City
Manager - Ranko Popovic
Home ground - Balewadi Stadium, Pune
Live streaming and TV guide:
Star Sports will telecast all matches live. Matches will be live on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.
Live streaming: Hotstar
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus, ATN Bangla, ATN Punjabi Plus, CBN
Sub-Saharan Africa: Zuku & Supersport, Fox Sports
Bangladesh: Channel 9
Middle East / North Africa: OSN
Australia, USA: Fox Sports
South-East Asia / Continental Europe: Eurosport