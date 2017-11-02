ISL 2017-18: Sachin Tendulkar seeks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's support

New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, seeking the support ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Tendulkar, 44, co-owns the Kochi-based ISL franchise Kerala Blasters. According to reports, he was accompanied by wife Anjali.

After meeting the CM Sachin spoke to media saying, "We came to invite the CM to the inaugural match of the new season to be held in Kochi on the 17th.

The 2017-18 season will start on 17 November, with two more teams joining the bandwagon. The regular season will conclude on 4 March 2018.

Vijayan posted a picture of Tendulkar on his Facebook page. Tendulkar had met Vijayan last year too.

“The football season is really big special for Kerala. We are hosting a big tournament and we need good wishes, support and blessings. So we wanted cm to be present at the inaugural function. Not just the CM, I expect all of you to be present for the tournament," Tendulkar added.

The cricket legend also added that, “Last season was exciting and players played indeed very well. Despite some tough times along the way the team stuck together and played some quality football. It’s not always about winning matches, a player should win heart as well. There are about 1800 children in Kerala who aspire to be part of Kerala Blasters. I hope you support us.”

Blasters have been two-time runner-ups, losing to Atletico de Kolkata in the finals of 2013-14 and 2016-17 seasons.

Interestingly, Atletico are co-owned by Tendulkar's long-time opening partner and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.