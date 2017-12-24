ISL 2017: Robbie Keane's debut goal seals ATK's 1-0 win over Delhi Dynamos

Kolkata: Robbie Keane's first goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 helped ATK to a 1-0 victory over Delhi Dynamos FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake here on Saturday.

Until Keane struck late in the second half, the teams looked destined to share points. But as it turned out, ATK went on to win their second game in a row, while Dynamos slumped to yet another defeat to stay rooted to the bottom of the points table.

In the 78th minute, a header from Bipin Singh found Keane on the edge of the box. The former Tottenham striker then showed his class to create an opening for himself with some neat footwork before slotting the ball past Arnab Das Sharma.

After a bright start to the game, both sides turned sloppy in possession. But Keane, who missed a few games due to injury, was influential for the home side throughout the game.

Five minutes into the game, a drop off the shoulder gave Keane enough space inside the Delhi box to find Jayesh Rane but his header went just wide without troubling the goalkeeper.

A few minutes later, ATK had a strong penalty shout.

Prabir Das went galloping down the right right wing and his attempted cross was handled by Pratik Chowdhary inside the box. But the referee showed no interest and the game went on.

At the other end, Romeo Fernandes had a great chance to give Delhi the lead at the half-hour mark. After some good work in the penalty box, the attacker took a shot at goal. But, unfortunately, his effort was deflected off an ATK defender and went way above the crossbar.

In the second half, Keane could have opened the scoring for Teddy Sheringham's side in the game that saw a few chances created. Jayesh Rane forwarded a quality ball to Keane who attempted a shot at goal. Arnab pulled off a good save to deny Keane.

However, in the end, Keane's single strike turned out to be enough for ATK to take all three points.

ATK will now face FC Goa on December 31 here, while the Dynamos will travel to Mumbai City on December 29.