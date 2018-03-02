ISL: Ashley Westwood steps down as ATK head coach

Kolkata: In a fresh blow to their disastrous campaign, defending champions ATK's interim head coach Ashley Westwood on Friday decided to step down from his post ahead of the team's last league match against NorthEast United here on March 4.

An ATK spokesperson said this in a media statement on Friday.

"Ashley Westwood has decided to step down from the role of Interim Head Coach," the statement said.

Westwood had replaced Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham, who was sacked in the last week of January.

In the seven matches Westwood took charge, ATK did not win a single match while losing six of them.

The 2016 champions have not named a new coach as a replacement for the Englishman.

Assistant coach Bastab Roy, in all likelihood, will take care of the team in its final appearance of the season.