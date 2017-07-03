ISL: Chennaiyin FC appoint Englishman John Gregory as head coach

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC today appointed former Aston Villa manager John Gregory as their head coach replacing Italian Marco Materazzi.

The 63-year-old Gregory has over four decades of experience as a player and coach with six appearances as 'full international' for the England national team.

His coaching career started at Portsmouth and then he had spells at Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers before his most notable four-year stint with Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

Under Gregory's guidance Aston Villa finished runners-up in the 2000 FA Cup after losing to Chelsea in the last ever FA Cup final at the Old Wembley Stadium.

After leaving Aston Villa in 2002, Gregory was head coach at Derby County and Queens Park Rangers.

He then had two stints in Israel at Maccabi Ahi Nazareth and FC Ashdod before moving to Kazakhstan where he coached FC Kairat. His last stint was at English third tier outfit Crawley Town.

Gregory said,"I am very excited to have joined Chennaiyin FC and would like to thank the club owners for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. Chennaiyin has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL so far and I want to continue the great work done by Marco Materazzi in the first three seasons."

"We are very happy to have appointed John as our head coach. He has immense experience at the very highest level of the game both as a player and coach and his vision and personality matches our club philosophy and ambition. We look forward to a great season under his guidance," Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.