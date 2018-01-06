ISL: Delhi Dynamos' Matias, Mumbai City's Sehnaj suspended and fined

Delhi Dynamos' Claudio Matias and Mumbai City FC's Sehnaj Singh have been suspended for four and two matches respectively in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

The two players were involved in a fight following a late challenge by Sehnaj on midfielder Matias Mirabaje during the ISL clash between Delhi Dynamos and Mumbai City at the Mumbai Football Arena last month.

Following the incident, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found Dynamos' Matias and Mumbai City's Sehnaj in violation of Article 48 (serious infringement) and Article 49 (misconduct against opponents or persons other than official) during the match.

Additionally, Matias and Sehnaj have also been fined Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.While Delhi Dynamos take on Chennayin FC on January 7, Mumbai City will lock horns with Kerala Blasters on Sunday.