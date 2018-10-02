हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL: Jamshedpur FC beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 in thrilling contest

Chances came thick and fast for Mumbai, but they were unable to convert even one. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Jamshedpur FC began their Indian Super League campaign on a winning note as they defeated hosts Mumbai City FC 2-0, courtesy goals by Spanish Mario Arques and Pablo Morgado, on Tuesday.

Mumbai had their share of bad luck when they twice put the ball into the opposition net which was ruled offside. They also missed several opportunities to get back into the game. 

In the 15th minute, Sauvik Chakrabarti tried to put the ball into the box down the right flank but hit it too close for Jamshedpur goalkeeper Subasish Roy Chowdury to collect. In the 22nd minute, Mumbai created another opportunity. Paulo Machado took a corner kick, but Romanian defender Lucian Goian failed to convert after he could not keep the header down.

However, the deadlock was broken in the 28th minute when Arques' header went into the right corner of the goal to give Jamshedpur a 1-0 lead. Sloppy defending from Raju Gaikwad almost put Mumbai midfielder Modou Sougou through gifting an equaliser which Gaikwad failed to convert.  

After the change of ends, the hosts had another great chance to equalise, but again faltered. Midfielder Sanju Pradhan put Brazilian Rafael Bastos through, but the striker took too long as Roy made a diving save.

In the 77th minute, Pranjal Bhumij on the left-wing cut it backwards to Raynier Fernandes who crossed in towards the far post. Mohammed Rafique ran and headed the ball into the goal, but the referee ruled it as an off-side.

Mumbai scored again, this time from a free kick, but the referee ruled it as an off-side yet again. Jamshedpur then doubled their lead in the stoppage time.

In a brilliant counter-attack, Sergio Cidoncha played to Morgado, who ran in and slotted the ball into the far corner of the goal. 

