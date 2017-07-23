close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ISL: New club Jamshedpur FC to get first pick at player draft

Delhi Dynamos, who have not retained any player, will go second in the 1st round and third in the 2nd round to pick their set of players.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 00:04
ISL: New club Jamshedpur FC to get first pick at player draft

Mumbai: New ISL franchise Jamshedpur FC will exercise their rights for the first pick in the Indian player draft.

Delhi Dynamos, who have not retained any player, will go second in the 1st round and third in the 2nd round to pick their set of players.

Pune City FC, who have retained only 1 senior player, will join the above two in the second round pick. The rest of the six clubs, except Chennaiyin FC, will join the player draft from 3rd round onwards.

Chennaiyin FC will be the only club to join the draft from 4th Round.

The 2015 champion have retained promising youngster Jerry Lalrinzuala – a capped Indian player under the U21 category, in addition to their two senior players retention and hence will have to miss the first three rounds.

The draft will witness a total of 15 rounds. It will also feature Instant Trading Card which allows teams a second chance to trade an already picked player.

From the third round onwards, any club may, within 15 seconds of another club announcing its draft pick, can press the buzzer to activate the "Instant Trade" process.

Representatives of the clubs will have three minutes to propose, negotiate and close the deal within a stipulated time.

TAGS

ISLJamshedpur FCplayer draftDelhi DynamosPune City FCChennaiyin FCJerry LalrinzualaFootball News

From Zee News

Other Sports

India finish eighth in Women's Hockey World League Sem...

Fears grow for Ashes as Australia Cricket pay row drags on: Report
cricket

Fears grow for Ashes as Australia Cricket pay row drags on:...

Hopeful that COA will complete its task by October: Vinod Rai
cricket

Hopeful that COA will complete its task by October: Vinod R...

Much-awaited Diego Maradona&#039;s Kolkata tour rescheduled from October 2-4
Football

Much-awaited Diego Maradona's Kolkata tour rescheduled...

ATK finances to be unaffected by split with Atletico Madrid: Sanjiv Goenka
Football

ATK finances to be unaffected by split with Atletico Madrid...

WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;whistlepodu&#039; to kick-off Tamil Nadu Premier League
cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni's 'whistlepodu' to kick-off...

Chris Froome set for fourth Tour de France title after increasing lead in time trial
Other Sports

Chris Froome set for fourth Tour de France title after incr...

Liverpool crowned Premier League Asia Trophy champions with Leicester win
Football

Liverpool crowned Premier League Asia Trophy champions with...

Michy Batshuayi scores twice as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in pre-season friendly
Football

Michy Batshuayi scores twice as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video