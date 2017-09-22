close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ISL season 4 to begin in Kolkata on November 17

The league this time promises to be bigger and better as there will be 95 games played in the upcoming season and we will also see 10 teams in action.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 14:29
ISL season 4 to begin in Kolkata on November 17

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) is ready to roll once again as the fourth season of the well-known football tournament will kick-off in Kolkata on November 17.

The league this time promises to be bigger and better as there will be 95 games played in the upcoming season and we will also see 10 teams in action. Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have been added into the competition, making the number of teams rise from the eight outfits seen last year.

All 10 teams will play each other in a home-and-away format in 90 games before the two-legged semi-finals which are scheduled to take place in the second week of March. The date and venue for the final of the 2017-18 season will be announced later.

All league matches will be played from Wednesday to Saturday and will kick off at 8 p.m. with Sunday featuring double headers at 5:30 pm and 8 pm.

The season's first double-header will see a repeat of the 2016 final between Chennaiyin FC and Goa in Chennai followed by AFC Cup 2016 finalist, Bengaluru FC, getting their first taste of Hero ISL when they take on last season's semi-finalists Mumbai City FC in a home match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on November 19. (With IANS inputs)

TAGS

ISLfootballNew seasonIndian Super League

From Zee News

&#039;Pressure is on him, not me&#039;: David Warner takes a dig at Kuldeep Yadav
cricket

'Pressure is on him, not me': David Warner takes...

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy exit Japan Open in quarters
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy exit Japan Open in quarters

Watch: After winning 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli &amp; Co celebrated Manish Pandey&#039;s birthday in Kolkata
cricket

Watch: After winning 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli & Co celebrat...

India move step closer to number one ODI ranking
cricket

India move step closer to number one ODI ranking

See pic: Day after Chennai ODI, MS Dhoni met N Srinivasan at India Cements office
cricket

See pic: Day after Chennai ODI, MS Dhoni met N Srinivasan a...

Australia’s loss in Kolkata was their 10th consecutive away loss in ODIs
cricket

Australia’s loss in Kolkata was their 10th consecutive away...

Always knew how to swing the ball, now I have pace too: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
cricket

Always knew how to swing the ball, now I have pace too: Bhu...

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins to miss India T20 series
cricket

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins to miss India T20 series

Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India colours three years ago
cricket

Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video