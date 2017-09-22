ISL season 4 to begin in Kolkata on November 17

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) is ready to roll once again as the fourth season of the well-known football tournament will kick-off in Kolkata on November 17.

The league this time promises to be bigger and better as there will be 95 games played in the upcoming season and we will also see 10 teams in action. Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have been added into the competition, making the number of teams rise from the eight outfits seen last year.

All 10 teams will play each other in a home-and-away format in 90 games before the two-legged semi-finals which are scheduled to take place in the second week of March. The date and venue for the final of the 2017-18 season will be announced later.

All league matches will be played from Wednesday to Saturday and will kick off at 8 p.m. with Sunday featuring double headers at 5:30 pm and 8 pm.

The season's first double-header will see a repeat of the 2016 final between Chennaiyin FC and Goa in Chennai followed by AFC Cup 2016 finalist, Bengaluru FC, getting their first taste of Hero ISL when they take on last season's semi-finalists Mumbai City FC in a home match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on November 19. (With IANS inputs)