ISL

ISL ties up with Twitter to launch new fan experience

The brand new Twitter video polls feature will give fans an opportunity to decide their player of the match during the entire season. 

ISL ties up with Twitter to launch new fan experience
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@IndSuperLeague

The cash-rich Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday became the first football league in the world to use conversational video cards to preview matches on social networking giant Twitter.

With the new feature, fans can now enjoy video highlights in multiple Indian languages, including Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam, besides English and also engage with the ISL through conversational video cards.

The brand new Twitter video polls feature will give fans an opportunity to decide their player of the match during the entire season of the football extravaganza.

Commenting on the partnership, Aneesh Madani, head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter said: "Twitter is where the most valuable audiences are at their most engaged and we`re excited to see ISL start with them."

"The league`s suite of experiences for fans has only grown over the seasons and they have been pioneers in making football even more accessible to fans with regional language highlights. We`re confident fans will watch and talk about the action with the ISL`s bold use of conversational video cards," he added.

Elaborating on the partnership, an ISL spokesperson said: "Our partnership with Twitter continues to grow over the seasons and this year is even better. We`re thrilled to be the first football league in the world to use conversational video cards for a full season to build up the match for our fans and bring them into the conversation."

