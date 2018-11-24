हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
It was the right time to retire: Didier Drogba

Drogba had two spells at Chelsea, most notably from 2004-2012, scoring 164 goals in 381 games, and winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League crown in 2012. 

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ChelseaFC

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who recently drew curtains on his illustrious 20-year-old football career, has termed it a right decision and not something `to be regretful about`.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Drogba said, "It was the right time. I spent many years playing at a high level, scored a lot of goals and won a lot of trophies. For the last two years, it was a chance to give something back to the youngsters."

The Ivory Coast striker had two spells at Chelsea, most notably from 2004-2012, scoring 164 goals in 381 games, and winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League crown in 2012. 

The 40-year-old, meanwhile, indicated that he might take up coaching role in the days to come.

"Yes, I might. If you look at Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, or even my former teammate Frank Lampard, they all are coaches now and are doing well. John Terry is also the assistant manager of Aston Villa," he said.  

"So, let's see," Drogba added. On asked whether Neymar Jr. can go to the same level as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Drogba said, "Both Ronaldo and Messi have won everything. I don`t think they have anything to achieve to prove anyone. But, Neymar, too, is extraordinarily talented. I think he has the capability to win everything as well if he continues playing well," Drogba added. 

Drogba began his career at French side Le Mans in 1998, but did not play top-tier football until he was 23 when he was signed by Guingamp in 2002.

He moved to Olympique de Marseille in 2003 and a year later was signed by Chelsea where he became the attacking focal point of the team under Jose Mourinho and helped the club win their first top flight English title in 50 years.

Drogba, who made more than 100 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was voted African footballer of the year twice, ended his playing days with Phoenix Rising where he was a player-owner. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

