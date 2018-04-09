Italian football club Napoli rallies for epic 2-1 win, keeps Serie A dream alive

Naples (Italy), April 9 (IANS) Italian football club Napoli rallied from one goal down to earn a late 2-1 home victory over Chievo Verona in the 31st round of the Italian league, keeping their dream of a Serie A title alive.

After this win, Napoli remains in the second position in the Serie A table with 77 points, four points behind defending champion Juventus, while Chievo Verona is in 14th place with 29 points, reports Efe.

Napoli could have stayed out of trouble if Dries Mertens had successfully scored on his penalty kick in the 50th minute.

But it was Chievo Verona that pulled ahead on a goal from Mariusz Stepinski, who took full advantage of defender Kalidou Koulibaly`s mistake in the 73rd minute.

As the match was nearing its end, Chievo Verona seemed on their way to a 1-0 win.

However, Napoli, with no margin for error after Juventus`s 4-2 win against Benevento on Saturday, staged a late revival.

Arkadiusz Milik netted the equalizer, connecting on a Lorenzo Insigne cross with just one minute to go before the second-half stoppage time.

Things fell apart for Chievo Verona when they conceded another goal in the last minute of stoppage time by Amadou Diawara, who collected a ricocheted ball off the post inside the area and fired it home.

Elsewhere, Hellas Verona defeated Cagliari 1-0 to remain in second-to-last place with 25 points, while Cagliari is in 15th place with 29 points.

Crotone made a 1-0 home win over Bologna to occupy 18th place with 27 points, leaving Bologna in 12th place with 35 points.