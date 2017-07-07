It's a dream and it's getting fulfilled, says Sunil Chhetri on India hosting FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi: India is all geared up to host the FIFA U-17 World Cup that will kick-start from October 6. An overwhelmed Sunil Chhetri feels that hosting such a global event is a dream come true for the country.

"I was very excited to hear that we're hosting (FIFA U-17 World Cup) and the excitement hasn't died yet. I just hope that we play very well in terms of the way we're going to play and also as a host, which is very important," the senior national team skipper said ahead of the official draw of the tournament in Mumbai.

The 32-year-old reckons that this tournament is a huge opportunity for an upcoming footballing nation like India and added that it is like watching his dream getting fulfilled.

"This is massive, it cannot get bigger than this for us as a footballing nation. I'm happy not only for the players who are going to play but for the nation. Like I said it's a dream and it's getting fulfilled," Chhetri said.

Chhetri expects India's under-17 team not to let go of this opportunity and that they should utilise this chance to develop the game of football in this nation.

"I hope we don't treat this tournament as something we have achieved, like 'let's play in this tournament and then it's finished'; that will be the worst case scenario. We should understand that getting this tournament and playing in it is good but it's just the starting point. This is a huge opportunity and we should build on it."

Chhetri also had a word of advice for the young boys. All he wants from the team is not to take in pressure and just put forward their best performance for the country.

"The U-17 in great hands, they are all very good players. I just want to tell the boys to relax. The only thing that should be on their minds is, let's train really well and give their best, that really helps. The moment you start thinking about the draw or who you're going to be playing and you're playing at home and there will be pressure, that doesn't help. The only thing they should be thinking of is let's put our best foot forward and give everything for the country," Chhetri said

"This is a massive opportunity and we're not getting it again. My advice to the players would be to just enjoy playing, he added.

The official draw of the coveted tournament is scheduled to take place in Mumbai, today. The event will be attended by legendary Argentinian Esteban Cambiasso and former Nigerian international Nwankwo Kanu along with Chhetri. Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will also be present.