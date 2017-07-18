close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Joe Hart joins West Ham United on season-long loan from Manchester City

Hart won the Premier League twice with Manchester City, and has been capped 71 times by England, but fell out of favour after Pep Guardiola took over as manager.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 22:53
Joe Hart joins West Ham United on season-long loan from Manchester City
Courtesy: Twitter

London: England goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined West Ham United on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Manchester City, the London club announced on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old played for Torino in Italy's Serie A last season on loan.

"It's important for me to play football, and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome," he told West Ham TV.

"To be playing in the Premier League for a big club like West Ham, I'm really looking forward to the season," added the player, who will be reunited with former City full back Pablo Zabaleta at the Hammers.

Hart won the Premier League twice with Manchester City, and has been capped 71 times by England, but fell out of favour after Pep Guardiola took over as manager.

Although he will not play against City in the league, Hart could face his parent club as soon as Aug 4 in a pre-season friendly match in Iceland.

West Ham's season starts against Manchester United at Old Trafford nine days later.

"I've obviously left Manchester City on loan this season, but the club as a whole, especially the supporters, have always been fantastic to me," said Hart. "I'd never change how I feel about that club, as it'll always be a very special club to me.

"It'll be fun to play against them because I'll be banned when it comes to the actual season, while I`m sure Manchester United will welcome me with open arms if I get the nod and start the season away at Old Trafford."

Media reports have indicated that City will pay part of Hart's wages under the deal.

West Ham finished last season in 11th place under Croatian manager Slaven Bilic.

TAGS

Joe HartPremier LeagueManchester CityEnglandPep GuardiolaWest Ham United

From Zee News

Women&#039;s Hockey World League Semi-Final: India go down 1-4 to England in quarter-final
Other Sports

Women's Hockey World League Semi-Final: India go down...

Ravi Shastri gets Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on controversial appointment
cricket

Ravi Shastri gets Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sourav Gang...

Neymar&#039;s reported nod to PSG in €222 mn​ deal causes huge stir, but is it really happening?
Football

Neymar's reported nod to PSG in €222 mn​ deal causes h...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: England beat South Africa in last-over thriller, qualify for final
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: England beat South Africa in la...

Sachin Tendulkar shares inspiring Facebook post about Jhulan Goswami
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar shares inspiring Facebook post about Jhula...

Niroshan Dickwella&#039;s stumping controversy leaves Twitter in splits, Graeme Cremer questions third-umpire over not-out call
cricket

Niroshan Dickwella's stumping controversy leaves Twitt...

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty in WWC 2017 semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Tr...

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India opener Smriti Mandhana on her 21st birthday
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India open...

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potatoes, teaches importance of fitness
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video