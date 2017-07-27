close
Joe Hart keen to retain his spot as England No. 1 after signing for West Ham

Hart said he would have preferred a permanent deal but maintains he is fully committed to every team he plays, for no matter the contract situation.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 13:26
Joe Hart keen to retain his spot as England No. 1 after signing for West Ham
Reuters

New Delhi: Goalkeeper Joe Hart says his loan move to West Ham United from Manchester City was aimed at getting regular playing time at club level to ensure he continues to be first choice for England.

The 30-year-old, who has 71 caps and made 348 appearances for City, appears to have been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Pep Guardiola and spent last season on loan at Torino.

"I`ve said before, there`s absolutely no chance I`d play for England without playing for a team," Hart told Sky Sports. "To be playing for the national team you have to be playing, especially for a team as high quality as England.

"That was part of the thought process, but it`s a short career and I love football. I didn`t really stand a chance of playing at my previous club, so there was no point hanging around.

"I want to play for a team that wants me, wants me to play and I want to give that back to them."

Hart said he would have preferred a permanent deal but maintains he is fully committed to every team he plays, for no matter the contract situation.

"It`s a hard one to work out for me. I`d love to be permanent at a club, but that`s not the case, I`ll have to go out on loan again which isn`t difficult for me because I give 100 percent wherever I am," Hart said.

"I`m 150 percent committed to West Ham - they`re the only team for me. West Ham and the national team are the only teams I care about this season."

Hart has yet to make his debut for West Ham but could feature in their upcoming pre-season match against Germany`s Werder Bremen on Friday.

