close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Joined Manchester City to win silverware, says Kyle Walker

Mauricio Pochettino`s Spurs have come close to clinching their first top division league title since 1961 but could only finish in the top three during the last two seasons. They are yet to win a major trophy since the League Cup triumph in 2008.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 15:57
Joined Manchester City to win silverware, says Kyle Walker

Delhi: England right back Kyle Walker has said he joined Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur to win trophies, with the North London side sometimes lacking the edge to get over the line.

Mauricio Pochettino`s Spurs have come close to clinching their first top division league title since 1961 but could only finish in the top three during the last two seasons. They are yet to win a major trophy since the League Cup triumph in 2008.

"I am hoping with the world-class players we have here that we will go and lift a trophy, which is what I want to do in my career," Walker told the BBC.

"I was unfortunate at Tottenham. We made it so close in the last two seasons, it was just that sometimes we were unlucky. Sometimes we just didn`t have that little bit of edge.

"I needed a new challenge. This would have been my ninth season at Tottenham. Sometimes you need to come out of your comfort zone a little bit."

Walker, who was signed by City for 50 million pounds ($64.92 million), according to British media reports, said he was excited to work with former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola.

"The manager was a big thing for me (coming to City). I wanted to come and play under him," the 27-year-old added. 

"He`s worked with Dani Alves and all the top players at Barcelona, plus (Philipp) Lahm at Bayern Munich, that was a big attraction for me."

Walker is set to face his former team mates on July 29 when City meet Spurs in a pre-season friendly in Nashville.

City, who finished third in the Premier League last season, visit newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion in the opening game of the new campaign on Aug. 12.

TAGS

Kyle WalkerfootballEPLmachcester city

From Zee News

US Open: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap knocks out top seed Lee Hyun Il
BadmintonOther Sports

US Open: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap knocks out top s...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: We will show India can compete against the best, says coach Luis Norton de Matos
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: We will show India can compete against...

BCCI&#039;s June payments: INR 48 lacs paid to Anil Kumble, a crore each disbursed to R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma
cricket

BCCI's June payments: INR 48 lacs paid to Anil Kumble,...

ICC Women’s World Cup: What happens if Australia-India semi-final match is washed out?
cricket

ICC Women’s World Cup: What happens if Australia-India semi...

Doping: Russian octet cleared to compete as neutrals, 53 declined
Other Sports

Doping: Russian octet cleared to compete as neutrals, 53 de...

Wimbledon 2017: Three matches from coveted tournament under investigation over match-fixing
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Three matches from coveted tournament under...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur tests positive for second time, banned from next month’s World Championships
Other Sports

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur tests positive for second time, b...

Kevin Pietersen slams England top order after South Africa rout
cricket

Kevin Pietersen slams England top order after South Africa...

&#039;Ravi Shastris, Anil Kumbles will come and go&#039;: Chief coach sends out clear message as second stint begins
cricket

'Ravi Shastris, Anil Kumbles will come and go': C...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video