English Premier League

Jose Mourinho led Manchester United delivers comeback win over Newcastle

Substitute Juan Mata got United back into the game in the 70th minute with a curling free kick. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Manchester United battled back from two goals down to beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday as a 90th-minute winner from Alexis Sanchez completed a spirited comeback to ease the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho.

Newcastle took the lead in the seventh minute, opening up United`s defence with ease after Ayoze Perez found Kenedy who burst goalwards before calmly drilling past David De Gea. Three minutes later the visitors doubled their lead with Japanese forward Yoshinori Muto wriggling clear of Ashley Young and firing home.

Substitute Juan Mata got United back into the game in the 70th minute with a curling free kick which ensured some much-needed respite for the hosts. Mata's free-kick ensured a ray of hope for the Manchester United fans who were resigned to the prospect of an embarrassing defeat at one stage.     

Winger Anthony Martial equalised for his side just six minutes later with a stunning shot goal which was largely possible due to an excellent assist by French midfielder Paul Pogba. 

Alexis Sanchez ensured a late winner after being brought on as a sub, heading home Ashley Young`s cross in the final minute of normal time to save United the embarrassment of five straight winless games in all competitions.

