close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jose Mourinho rues absence of injured Marouane Fellaini

Fellaini did not travel for the Group A game in Moscow after being caught on the back of his ankle by Shane Long during United`s 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 19:20
Jose Mourinho rues absence of injured Marouane Fellaini
Reuters

 Moscow: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he hopes Marouane Fellaini is not missed after the Belgian midfielder was ruled out of Wednesday`s Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow through injury.

Fellaini did not travel for the Group A game in Moscow after being caught on the back of his ankle by Shane Long during United`s 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

United are also without midfielders Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick and Mourinho suggested Craig Pawson, who refereed the match at Southampton, would have sent Long off had he had a better view of the incident.

"For me Craig Pawson is one of the big refereeing talents in England," Mourinho told reporters at CSKA`s VEB Arena on Tuesday.

"He had an amazing game in my opinion. He was so calm, so much in control. He had a great performance. After, I watched it on television -- no camera for Craig -- and he made that decision, so decision made.

"Fellaini was lucky. It could be a much worse situation, but in a moment where we don`t have Pogba and Carrick, Marouane becomes even more important than he always is.

"Not to be here tomorrow is a difficult situation for us. But I expect Fellaini not to be out for a long time.

"After Crystal Palace there is the international break and Belgium was the first team to qualify (for the World Cup), so (they are) not even under pressure for a special big match. So hopefully he will be back for us."

With Pogba, Fellaini and Carrick all missing, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera are Mourinho`s only fit senior central midfielders.

United top Group A on goal difference from CSKA after beating Basel 3-0 in their opening game.

TAGS

Jose MourinhoManchester UnitedMarouane FellainiFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Virat Kohli needs to rein his neck, David Llyod slams Virat Kohli for on-field aggression
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Virat Kohli needs to rein his neck, David Llyod slams Virat...

No Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan as Pakistan look to new Test era
cricket

No Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan as Pakistan look to new Test...

India is 100 percent ready to host FIFA U-17 World Cup: Praful Patel
Football

India is 100 percent ready to host FIFA U-17 World Cup: Pra...

Harendra Singh eyeing 2018 Asiad gold with Indian eves
Other Sports

Harendra Singh eyeing 2018 Asiad gold with Indian eves

Bengaluru FC face Istiklol test in 1st leg of AFC Cup Final
Football

Bengaluru FC face Istiklol test in 1st leg of AFC Cup Final

Watch: Team India&#039;s in-flight entertainment video ft. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul
cricket

Watch: Team India's in-flight entertainment video ft....

IND vs AUS 2017: I was comfortable with Hardik Pandya batting at number four, says Manish Pandey
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: I was comfortable with Hardik Pandya batti...

Ben Stokes arrested in Bristol after England&#039;s win over West Indies
cricket

Ben Stokes arrested in Bristol after England's win ove...

South Korea says 2018 Winter Olympics will be safe despite nuclear threat
Other Sports

South Korea says 2018 Winter Olympics will be safe despite...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video