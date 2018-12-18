हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Liverpool

Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager post Liverpool drubbing

United have slipped to sixth place in the Premier League table, with just seven wins from 17 matches.  

Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager post Liverpool drubbing
Image credit: Reuters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was on Tuesday relieved of his duties following a dismal start to the season, culminating in a 1-3 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in their recent Premier League clash. 

Announcing the news, the Premier League club said that the Portuguese manager has left the side with immediate effect. 

"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," United said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future," the club further said. 

United also confirmed that a new caretaker manager would be appointed until end of the current season before the Old Trafford club would conduct a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager, the Guardian reported.

Mourinho has endured a difficult time of late at Old Trafford with United slipping to sixth place in the Premier League table, having won just seven wins from 17 matches they have played so far. United, who are already 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, will next face Crdiff City on December 22.  

Earlier, an independent regulatory commission and the English Football Association (FA) had confirmed that Mourinho would face no further action on charges of using abusive language following their Premier League win over Newcastle United in October.

Tags:
LiverpoolJose MourinhoManchester Unitedfootball

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close