Jose Mourinho wants extension of Manchester United contract

Asked about a possible return to Real Madrid, where Julen Lopetegui is tipped to be sacked in the near future, Mourinho insisted he wasn`t going anywhere.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ManUtd

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho said on Monday that he intends to see out his contract with the club and is not considering a move anywhere else.

Mourinho made the declaration while speaking to the press ahead of Tuesday`s Champions League tie which sees Juventus visit Old Trafford, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Portuguese coach appears to have recovered confidence after a 3-2 home win against Newcastle and a 2-2 draw away to Chelsea which put an end to a run of results that had led to his future being questioned at United.

Asked about a possible return to Real Madrid, where Julen Lopetegui is tipped to be sacked in the near future, Mourinho insisted he wasn`t going anywhere.

"I`m happy here. I`m happy to see out my contract," said Mourinho, whose current deal is to the end of June 2020, with the option to extend it for a further season.

"I have a contract until the final day and I would like to stay after my contract runs out as well. I only think about Manchester United," he assured, adding that the past two games had shown United`s form.

"The way we want to play and the way we can play was shown in the past two matches. Let`s try to do it again," he commented.

Mourinho explained that he wants to use the frustration caused by Chelsea`s injury-time equalizer at the weekend to ensure another good performance against Juventus, who will have former Manchester United and Real Madrid hero Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.

"What I told the players was to get the best out of these feelings. On one side keep the happiness, the pride and confidence in the way we play, and use that anger if you want to call it that, to motivate yourself to play a big match," explained Mourinho, who said Ronaldo was "one of the best players of all time; nobody can say any differently. It is as simple as that."

