हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo bluntly denies accusations of rape

Mayorga claims that the rape took place in a nightclub in Las Vegas, the United States, in the summer of 2009. 

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo bluntly denies accusations of rape
Courtesy: Reuters

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday strongly denied the accusations of a woman, who claims that the Portugal forward raped her in 2009.

The denial of Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in the past summer transfer window for 112 million euros ($129 million) after spending nine years at Real Madrid, comes after the German magazine Der Spiegel revealed the identity of the woman; American model Kathryn Mayorga, reports Efe.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," the 33-year-old forward tweeted."Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense," he stressed.

Mayorga claims that the rape took place in a nightclub in Las Vegas, the United States, in the summer of 2009, when Cristiano signed for Real Madrid from Manchester United. The accusations got a lot of media attention when some channels broadcast on Wednesday images taken at the Palms Casino Resort of the night in question that allegedly dated back to 2009.

Shortly after the release of the images, Ronaldo denied these accusations with a message on his Twitter account in both Portuguese and English. "My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations," 

Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoJuventusPortugalKathryn Mayorga

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close