Juventus sign Fiorentina striker Federico​ Bernardeschi for 40 million euros on five-year deal

New Delhi: Juventus have signed promising Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi on a five-year deal for 40 million euros (35.73 million pounds), the Italian champions announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old joins Juventus having spent three years in Florence, scoring 11 goals in the last Serie A season, the youngest player to do so, and collecting nine caps for Italy.

Bernardeschi, a versatile forward, was described by Juventus on their website (www.juventus.com) as one of Europe`s "most promising attacking talents".

"A new era is about to begin in Turin and Federico Bernardeschi is set to be a key part of it," the statement said.

He is the most expensive transfer for Massimiliano Allegri`s side in the close season transfer window, as they look to build a side capable of winning a record seventh successive league title.