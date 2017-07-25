close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Juventus sign Fiorentina striker Federico​ Bernardeschi for 40 million euros on five-year deal

The 23-year-old joins Juventus having spent three years in Florence, scoring 11 goals in the last Serie A season, the youngest player to do so, and collecting nine caps for Italy.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 08:44

New Delhi: Juventus have signed promising Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi on a five-year deal for 40 million euros (35.73 million pounds), the Italian champions announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old joins Juventus having spent three years in Florence, scoring 11 goals in the last Serie A season, the youngest player to do so, and collecting nine caps for Italy.

Bernardeschi, a versatile forward, was described by Juventus on their website (www.juventus.com) as one of Europe`s "most promising attacking talents".

"A new era is about to begin in Turin and Federico Bernardeschi is set to be a key part of it," the statement said.

He is the most expensive transfer for Massimiliano Allegri`s side in the close season transfer window, as they look to build a side capable of winning a record seventh successive league title.

TAGS

JuventusFiorentinaFederico BernardeschiFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST
Football

International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich – Liv...

Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: July 25, 2017

Team India skipper Mithali Raj to be gifted BMW, confirms V Chamundeswaranath
cricket

Team India skipper Mithali Raj to be gifted BMW, confirms V...

ICC Women&#039;s WC 2017: We were all crying after the match, but later celebrated at dinner, says Harmanpreet Kaur
cricket

ICC Women's WC 2017: We were all crying after the matc...

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test: Kagiso Rabada raring to go after serving one-match suspension
cricket

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test: Kagiso Rabada raring to go after servi...

Usain Bolt, Elaine Thompson lead Jamaica&#039;s world championships charge
Other Sports

Usain Bolt, Elaine Thompson lead Jamaica's world champ...

Other Sports

Commonwealth Youth Games: India finish at credible 7th with...

Novak Djokovic has bone bruise; unlikely to play US Open
Tennis

Novak Djokovic has bone bruise; unlikely to play US Open

Robert Kubica set for F1 comeback; to test 2017 Renault in Hungary next week
Other Sports

Robert Kubica set for F1 comeback; to test 2017 Renault in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video