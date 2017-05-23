close
Juventus sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea after two seasons on loan

Cuadrado has won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies and helped Juve reach next month's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 08:57
Juventus sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea after two seasons on loan

London: Juventus have signed winger Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea on a three-year contract for 20 million euros ($22.46 million) after the Colombia international`s two seasons at the club on loan, the Italian champions said on Monday.

The 28-year-old forward has made 83 appearances for Juve, who have activated a clause to buy the Colombian after he failed to secure a regular starting spot at Chelsea following his 23.3 million pounds ($30.28 million) move from Fiorentina.

"The permanent transfer fee of 20 million euros is to be paid in three annual instalments starting from the 2017/2018 financial year," Juve said on their website (www.juventus.com).

Under Massimiliano Allegri`s guidance, Cuadrado has won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies and helped Juve reach next month`s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

