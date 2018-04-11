Juventus tough rival, says Real Madrid defender

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane on Tuesday warned that Juventus is a strong side and will be looking to score in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, following Madrid's 3-0 win in the first leg.

Defending champion Real Madrid is to host Juventus on Wednesday, reports Efe.

"It is set to be a huge tie against a top side. Anything is possible in football and they are going to be on the attack," he said at a press conference, adding "We're not looking for a 0-0."

Although Real Madrid will have to do without defenders Sergio Ramos (due to suspension) and Nacho Fernandez (due to injury), Varane said his knee injury was "fine now".

Varane also said that Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo was ready to debut in the Champions League against Juve.

"He is doing well. He has no experience in the Champions League yet, but he has some quality and I think that, based on what I have seen in training, he will be fine," Varane said.

Varane praised Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as "a true legend".

Regarding Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain, Varane said "He forces defenders to be focused because he always creates dangerous situations. He is powerful and only thinks about scoring goals, he is a constant danger."