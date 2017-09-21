close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Karim Benzema's new Real Madrid deal has one billion euro buyout clause: Reports

Real’s rivals Barca were caught off-guard when Paris St Germain triggered the 222 million euro buyout clause in Neymar’s contract, which paved the way for the Brazil forward to move to the French club in August.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 00:38
Karim Benzema&#039;s new Real Madrid deal has one billion euro buyout clause: Reports

Madrid: Real Madrid`s France forward Karim Benzema has signed a new contract at the club, which includes a one billion euro ($1.2 billion) buyout clause according to local media reports.

Spanish and European champions Real announced on Wednesday that Benzema had signed a three-year extension to his current deal, which was due to expire at the end of next season, taking him through to 2021.

Benzema follows in the footsteps of team mates Marcelo, Isco and Dani Carvajal, who have all penned new deals over the past two weeks containing clauses designed to avoid a repeat of the Neymar situation experienced by Barcelona in the close season.

Real’s rivals Barca were caught off-guard when Paris St Germain triggered the 222 million euro buyout clause in Neymar’s contract, which paved the way for the Brazil forward to move to the French club in August.

By law, contracts in Spain must feature a buyout clause and Madrid have moved to ensure their top players` deals contain unattainably high clauses. AS reported that Benzema’s buyout clause now matches team mate Cristiano Ronaldo`s.

Real were not immediately available to comment.

Benzema`s new deal means the forward, who is sidelined with a hamstring problem, is set to spend over a decade at Madrid, where he has been a regular first choice since joining in 2009.

He has made 247 Liga appearances for Real, netting 122 goals, and is the third-highest scorer currently active in the Champions League behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

TAGS

Karim BenzemaReal MadridFrance forwardNeymarBarcelonaAsensio.football news

From Zee News

Steve Smith denies having personal animosity with Virat Kohli
cricket

Steve Smith denies having personal animosity with Virat Koh...

Test&#039;s loss is ODI&#039;s gain: BCCI, CSA confirm India&#039;s tour of South Africa
cricket

Test's loss is ODI's gain: BCCI, CSA confirm Indi...

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer lead Europe in inaugural Laver Cup
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer lead Europe in inaugural Laver...

Rain threatens to end Rohit Sharma-Eden Gardens perfect love affair
cricket

Rain threatens to end Rohit Sharma-Eden Gardens perfect lov...

Virat Kohli hails PM Narendra Modi, sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore for revamped #KheloIndia
cricketOther Sports

Virat Kohli hails PM Narendra Modi, sports minister Rajyava...

India gets bye in first round for next year&#039;s Davis Cup
Tennis

India gets bye in first round for next year's Davis Cu...

New team from Kerala to play in I-League
Football

New team from Kerala to play in I-League

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Statistical preview
cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Statistical preview

Jake LaMotta, real-life &#039;Raging Bull&#039; boxer, dies aged 95
Other Sports

Jake LaMotta, real-life 'Raging Bull' boxer, dies...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video