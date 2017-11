Kerala Blasters vs ATK, Indian Super League 2017: Live streaming, TV guide, date, time, venue

New Delhi: The fourth season of Indian Super League (ISL) will kick-off with a blockbuster clash between defending champions ATK (formerly known as Atletico de Kolkata) and losing finalists Kerala Blasters.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: 17 November, 2017

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Also read: ISL 2017-18 Full schedule

TV listing: Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming: Hotstar

Squads:

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers – Paul Rachubka, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury Sandip Nandy.

Defenders – Lalruatthara, Lalthakima, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Rino Anto, Samuel Shadap, Sandesh Jhingan, Soraisam Pritam Kumar, Wes Brown.

Midfielders – Ajith Sivan, Arata Izumi, CK Vineeth, Courage Pekuson, Jackichand Telem, Loken Moirangthem Meitei, Milan Ongnam, Siam Hanghal.

Forwards – Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume, Karan Sawhney, Mark Sifneos, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.

Also read: Full squads for all 10 teams

ATK

Goalkeepers – Debjit Majumder, Jussi Jasskelainen, Kunzang Bhutia.

Defenders – Anwar Ali, Ashutosh Mehta, Augustin Melwyn Fernandes, Jordi Montel, Keegan Pereira, Nallappan Mohanraj, Prabir, Tom Thorpe.

Midfielders – Bipin Thounaojam, Carl Baker, Conor Thomas, Darren Caldeira, Eugenson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Ronald Saikhom, Rupert Nongrum, Shankar Sampingiraj.

Forwards – Jayesh Rane, Jose Egas dos Santos Branco, Njazi Kuqi, Robbie Keane, Robin Singh.