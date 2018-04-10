Kerala engineer names newborn after Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil, gets special treatment from EPL Club

Kochi: Inzamam ul-Haq, a young civil engineer from Kerala's football-obsessed district of Malappuram, is getting worldwide attention for naming his newborn son after German professional footballer Mesut Ozil.

Inzamam's child was born on December 29, 2017, and was named Mehd, which means instructor and 'Ozil' (Genuine) in Turkish, instead of Mesut.

Inzamam, who is a big fan of Ozil, revealed that after his wife became pregnant, he decided that their newborn would be named after Ozil - the German footballer who plays for the premier English club, Arsenal.

"We had decided if it was a boy, we will name him after some Arsenal player. Ozil was my first priority," Inzamam was quoted as saying by PTI.

Egyptian footballer Elneny - another Arsenal player - was his second choice.

Soon after the news spread, a player of the club and its representatives later visited Manjeri in Kerala to meet the couple.



They also made a video and shared it on their official page. The video, in which Inzamam can be seen praising the German footballer as ''someone who uses chances and sees spaces that other players do not see", has now become viral on the social media platforms.

Here is the link to the video shared by Arsenal on their official Facebook page.

Talking about Ozil, who is popular as an attacking midfielder, Inzamam said that he would train his son to become a good football player if he is interested in sports.

The young civil engineer from the Malappuram district said that as a child, he was very interested in sports and loved Arsenal's red and white jersey.

Malappuram in Kerala's northern district is popular as the soccer capital of Kerala.