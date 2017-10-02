Kolkata Port Trust goalkeeper's mutilated body found on railway tracks

Chandernagore: The mutilated body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from the railway tracks near Sreerampore railway station in Hooghly district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Snehashish Dasgupta, a Kolkata Port Trust goalkeeper for the past two years, had gone out with friends on September 29 (Navami) evening. He returned drunk but went out again the same night. This time, Dasgupta did not return.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) found Dasgupta's body on the railway tracks yesterday, an official said.

Dasgupta's family lodged a complaint with the Sreerampore police station alleging murder, police said.

"We have detained three persons for interrogation," said Kamnashish Sen, Assistant Commissioner of Police - II, Chandernagore Police Commissionerate.

"We have started an investigation considering it to be an accidental death case," a GRP officer said.