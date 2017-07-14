close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kyle Walker completes Manchester City transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in record deal

Walker played 228 times for Spurs in six years at the club. He made his England debut in 2011 and now has 27 caps. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 21:09
Kyle Walker completes Manchester City transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in record deal
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Manchester City have completed the signing of England full back Kyle Walker from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, the club said on Friday.

British media reported the fee for the 27-year-old was 50 million pounds ($64.75 million), making him the world's joint most expensive defender along with centre back David Luiz, who left Chelsea for Paris St Germain in 2014.

"Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of England international Kyle Walker. The right back joins from Tottenham on a five-year deal and has opted to take the number two shirt," City said on their website (www.mancity.com).

"I am thrilled to be signing for City and can’t wait to get started," Walker said. "Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level."

With Tottenham known for driving a hard bargain in transfer negotiations, add-ons for appearances and trophies could take the eventual fee for Walker even higher.

However, City will be happy to have acquired one of the quickest defenders in the world and a player who was in the PFA's Premier League Team of the Season last term.

Walker played 228 times for Spurs in six years at the club. He made his England debut in 2011 and now has 27 caps.

"Kyle is a fine full-back, one capable of producing quality at both ends of the pitch, said Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football.

"We’ve followed his progress at Tottenham and have been really impressed by how he has developed. He is now one of the best right backs in the Premier League and justifiably an England regular.

"I am sure he will be a success at Manchester City this season and beyond."

Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy were all released by City at the end of last season, meaning they were missing a recognised right back in the first-team squad.

After missing out on Brazilian Dani Alves, who played under Guardiola at Barcelona but completed a surprise move to Paris St Germain on Wednesday, the City boss stepped up his pursuit of Walker to ensure City were not caught short in that position.

Championship club Sheffield United had a 10 percent sell-on clause on any profit inserted into the deal which saw Walker and fellow full back Kyle Naughton join Tottenham in July 2009.

Walker, 27, played on loan at United, as well as Queen's Park Rangers and Aston Villa, before returning to Spurs.

TAGS

Kyle WalkerManchester CityTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueFootball News

From Zee News

Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra join fans in roasting Arjuna Ranatunga for his 2011 ICC World Cup final match-fixing claims
cricket

Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra join fans in roasting Arjuna R...

Zaheer Khan&#039;s contract with Team India will be for 150 days a year, says Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Zaheer Khan's contract with Team India will be for 150...

WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr showers dollar bills on Conor McGregor ahead of their much-anticipated fight
Other Sports

WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr showers dollar bills on Conor Mc...

Penalty research could earn teams &#039;three to 12 points a season&#039;
Football

Penalty research could earn teams 'three to 12 points...

SC accepts Anurag Thakur&#039;s fresh apology in contempt case
cricket

SC accepts Anurag Thakur's fresh apology in contempt c...

Ravi Shastri to speak to Virat Kohli about MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh’s Team India future
cricket

Ravi Shastri to speak to Virat Kohli about MS Dhoni, Yuvraj...

Valtteri Bottas pips Lewis Hamilton to top British GP first practice
Other Sports

Valtteri Bottas pips Lewis Hamilton to top British GP first...

Supreme Court issues notice to N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah for attending BCCI SGM
cricket

Supreme Court issues notice to N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah...

Virat Kohli continues to holiday in New York ahead of India&#039;s tour to Sri Lanka, see pic
cricket

Virat Kohli continues to holiday in New York ahead of India...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video