La Liga

La Liga: Alaves down Villarreal in intense 2-1 win

Gerard Moreno notched the goal for Villarreal just 10 minutes into the match at Mendizorroza stadium on Sunday

La Liga: Alaves down Villarreal in intense 2-1 win
Image Credits: Twitter/@Eng_Villarreal

Jonathan Calleri and Borja Baston scored the two goals whereby Deportivo Alaves downed Villarreal 2-1 in an intense match that went into extra time.

Gerard Moreno notched the goal for Villarreal just 10 minutes into the match at Mendizorroza stadium on Sunday, reports Efe.

Abeladro Fernandez`s squad staged a great comeback, fighting hard the entire game and their persistence paid off, with the Basque team moving into second place in the La Liga table with 20 points, while their rivals are hovering just above the threshold of relegation with 9 points.

Villarreal sought to dominate the midfield, but Alaves after recovering from the shock of the early tally repeatedly drove toward their rivals` goal, manned by Sergio Asenjo, during the first half scoring a well worked goal with the two sides tied 1-1 at the break.

The heartstopping moment in the match came just three minutes later, when Ximo Navarro and Wakaso- both with Alaves collided spectacularly in mid-air with the former taken from the field by a stretcher.

Play was halted for several minutes, but the incident did not affect the rhythm of Alaves, who continued to give Villarreal problems, although they could not get out in front during regulation time.

It was Borja Baston, stepping onto the pitch for the first time in the 93rd minute, who managed to get into the opposing area to score the second goal. 

La Liga, Deportivo Alavés, Villarreal, Gerard Moreno

