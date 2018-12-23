La Liga: Athletic Bilbao's Aritz Aduriz scores jaw-dropping penalty

Struggling Athletic Bilbao`s veteran striker Aritz Aduriz took the art of the audacious penalty to another level as he gave his side the lead against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday.

With Bilbao mired in what looks like being a battle against relegation the 37-year-old showed no nerves as he took a one-step run-up and held his non-kicking foot still as he passed the ball from the spot into the corner on the stroke of halftime.

The goal was not enough to give Bilbao the win though, as Oscar Plano levelled for the visitors in stoppage time, leaving the Basque side hovering one point above the drop zone.

"Aduriz`s penalty is something unprecedented, I have never seen anything like it in all my years in football," said former Spain and Athletic Bilbao defender Andoni Goikoetxea on radio station Onda Cero.

Aduriz, the oldest player to have scored for the Spanish national team, is no stranger to cheeky penalties.

Earlier this month, when Athletic had not won a game since the opening day of the season and were drawing 0-0 with Girona in stoppage time, the striker converted a penalty in the style of former Czech player Antonin Panenka, calmly chipping the ball down the middle of the goal to snatch victory.