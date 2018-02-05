La Liga: Atletico defender Diego Godin loses three teeth in nasty collision

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin lost three of his teeth after being caught full in the face by Valencia goalkeeper Neto during Sunday`s La Liga encounter, his club said.

Atletico, who won the game 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, said the Uruguayan centre-back would undergo surgery in the coming days after having three of his upper teeth knocked out. They did not say how long he would be absent.

Godin was cleaned out by Neto as the two went up for a high ball following an Antoine Griezmann free-kick. He was taken off bleeding heavily after the incident, which happened early in the second half.

Angel Correa scored the goal for Atletico, who are second in La Liga, nine points behind leaders Barcelona.