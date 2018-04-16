La Liga: Atletico Madrid secure Champions League berth

Madrid: Atletico Madrid on Sunday defeated Levante 3-0 in the La Liga football action, securing a UEFA Champions League berth for the sixth time in a row.

Since the 2012-2013 season, Atletico Madrid have qualified for the Champions League every single year, and now they have booked a place with six games to spare after extending their home winning streak to 10 without conceding any goals, reports Efe.

Atletico have 71 points from 32 games, meaning that they are guaranteed to finish among the top-four in the La Liga.

Reaching their 10th straight home win with a clean sheet, Atletico's goalkeeper Jan Oblak was not really tested against Levante, which tried to attack during the first half hour but did not pose any danger.

It was the Madrid squad, however, who got onto the scoreboard with Angel Correa finding the back of the net in the 33rd minute on a pass from Victor Machin Perez, better known as Vitolo.

Levante paid for their lack of precision in front of Atletico's goal after the intermission, as the home side doubled the score just four minutes into the second half on a powerful shot from Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico's coach Diego Siemeone decided to replace the French forward, inserting Fernando Torres, who scored the third goal on a volley connecting Correa's cross.