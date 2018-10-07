La Liga: Diego Simeone's subs make the difference in Atletico Madrid's win over Real Betis

Atletico Madrid are temporarily on top of the La Liga table for the first time this season. They defeated Real Betis 1-0 in an intense game on Sunday, with a second-half strike from Argentine forward Angel Correa ensuring 3 points, as coach Diego Simeone`s substitutions paid off when it mattered the most.

Atletico saw little of the ball against Betis but managed to keep the visitors at bay with shrewd defensive work and had far more chances, including one for Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic who hit the woodwork. However, despite all their efforts, they still struggled to find a way through until Simeone shuffled his pack and made some necessary changes.

Kalinic, who had come in for the injured Diego Costa, made way for Thomas Partey while Correa was brought on in place of record signing Thomas Lemar. It was Correa who proved to be the big changer after winning the ball and smashing into the far bottom corner in the 74th minute.

Atletico lead the standings with 15 points after eight games although champions Barcelona could overtake them if they win at Valencia later or Sunday. Sevilla will also be looking to leapfrog Simeone`s side by beating beat Celta Vigo following Real Madrid's shock defeat against Alaves.