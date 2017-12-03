हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

La Liga: Injured Andres Iniesta joins Samuel Umtiti on the sidelines

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will miss Tuesday`s Champions League meeting with Sporting Lisbon, the Catalan giants confirmed on Sunday.

AFP| Updated: Dec 03, 2017, 18:50 PM IST
Comments |
La Liga: Injured Andres Iniesta joins Samuel Umtiti on the sidelines
Courtesy: Twitter (@brfootball)

Barcelona: Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will miss Tuesday`s Champions League meeting with Sporting Lisbon, the Catalan giants confirmed on Sunday.

Iniesta asked to be replaced early in the second-half of Barca`s 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday, but he could return as early as next weekend for a testing La Liga visit to Villarreal.

Also read: La Liga: Samuel Umtiti injury further rubs salt into Barcelona wounds, sidelined for eight weeks

"Tests have confirmed that Andres Iniesta has a strain in the calf of his left leg. The player will be out for the next game," Barcelona said in a statement.

Iniesta is unlikely to be the only Barca star left out for the visit of the Portuguese side with Ernesto Valverde`s men already guaranteed top spot in Group D with a game to spare.

However, injury problems are mounting for Valverde with influential centre-back Samuel Umtiti ruled out for two months after tearing his hamstring on Saturday.

Tags:
La LigaAndres IniestaBarcelonaSamuel UmititiFootball Newssports news
Next
Story

East Bengal lacked variation, we should have won by 5-6 goals: Sanjoy Sen

Trending