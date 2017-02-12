La Liga: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo shine as Real Madrid, Barcelona register comprehensive wins

New Delhi: The 22nd week of La Liga action continued with both Barcelona and Real Madrid grabbing three points each in their respective games against Alaves and Osasuna.

Barcelona vs Alaves: (6-0)

In what was called as the dress rehersal to May's Copa del Rey final, Barcelona seemed to have made a strong statement at Mendizorroza as they pumelled the home side 6-0.

It was in the 37th minute when the Catalans took a lead riding on Suarez's goal. Within few minutes, Neymar put one back to make it 2-0 at half-time.

The second half was where Barcelona ran riot over Alaves. Goals came in quick succession from Messi, at 59 minutes, then from Rakitic, who converted from Suarez's back heel pass. Finally, the riot ended with the Uruguyan international striking again.

Luis Enrique was devastated over the ankle injury of defender Aleix Vidal, which will in fact keep him out for the rest of the season. Owing to the ankle dislocation, Vidal was immediately shifted to a hospital in Vitoria.

Barcelona is now just a point behind league toppers Real Madrid, who still have two games at hand.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: (3-1)

With Barca clinching a victory against Alaves, pressure indeed was on Real Madrid, but two second half goals – one from Isco and then from Lucas Vazquez, resulted in a 3-1 win over Osasuna in their Saturday's away clash.

Madrid drew first blood, when Ronaldo struck in the 24th minute, with a wonderful assist from Benzema. But the team that lies at the bottom of the table, quickly equalised riding on a Sergio Leon goal.

Osasuna continued with their dominant pace attack, until Isco struck in the 62nd minute to put Los Blancos ahead 2-1. Finally, in the dying minutes of the match, Lucas Vazquez sealed it for the league leaders to stay comfortably on the top.

Aritz Aduriz struck in Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna. Bilbao now sits at the 7th position in the league. Valencia, on the other hand, managed a 0-0 draw against Real Betis in their Saturday's away clash.