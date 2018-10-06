हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
La Liga

La Liga: Real Sociedad punish struggling Athletic Bilbao 3-1

With 7 points from 7 matches, Athletic are just 2 points above the relegation zone.

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Mikel Oyarzabal converted two penalties to lead Real Sociedad to a 3-1 victory over hosts Athletic Club in a Basque region derby.

Real Sociedad, with 11 points from 8 matches, climb to 8th in La Liga, though the six clubs who trail them by 3 points or less each have a game in hand, reports Efe news. With 7 points from 7 matches, Athletic are just 2 points above the drop zone.

Athletic were the more ambitious team on the attack throughout with Sociedad spending most of the night penned in their own end. However, the hosts paid dearly following blunders down the back line on Friday night.

Oyarzabal`s first goal came at the half-hour mark after Iñigo Martinez fouled Jon Bautista. Iker Muniain brought Athletic level just two minutes later, exploiting a botched clearance by Sociedad defender Aritz Elustondo.

The visiting side regained the lead two minutes into the second half, with Marco Sangalli putting the finishing touch to an impressive group effort. Another foul against Batista, this time by Unai Simon, saw the referee award a second penalty in the 74th minute, converted by Oyarzabal to make the final score 3-1.

