Late goal sends Panama to maiden World Cup, US out

Couva: The United States failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 on Tuesday, crashing to a shock 2-1 defeat against already-eliminated Trinidad and Tobago.

In a result that will be viewed as a catastrophe for soccer in the United States, Trinidad took all three points via an Omar Gonzalez own goal and a superb strike from Alvin Jones.

US star Christian Pulisic pulled a goal back in the second half, but the increasingly desperate Americans were unable to find another to rescue their hopes.

Their exit was confirmed by results in Tuesday`s other CONCACAF qualifiers, where Panama booked their place at the World Cup for the first time with a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in Panama City.

Honduras then snatched fourth place in the table with a 3-2 win over Mexico, who had already qualified.

The Hondurans will now face Australia in a two-legged playoff next month for a place in the finals.

But the shock of the night was without a doubt the US failure at the final hurdle.

Bruce Arena`s side had needed only a draw at the Ato Boldon Stadium to be virtually certain of securing at least a playoff spot.

After thrashing Panama 4-0 last Friday, the Americans had arrived in the Caribbean confident of securing the result needed to extend a proud record of qualifying for every World Cup since 1990.

Yet it started to go wrong for Arena`s men after 17 minutes when Gonzalez`s sliced clearance looped high and over the stranded Tim Howard to put Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 up.

It got worse just after the half-hour mark when Alvin Jones produced a goal out of nothing to double the home side`s lead.

Gathering the ball on the right flank, roughly 35 yards from goal, Jones let fly with a ferocious shot which flew past Howard to make it 2-0.

Pulisic then gave the US hope with a deflected shot soon after half-time to make it 2-1.

As the changing scores in the other games began to filter through to the American ranks, the US became increasingly desperate.

But despite the desperation, Trinidad and Tobago held firm for a famous win that is likely to trigger a prolonged inquest in US soccer.