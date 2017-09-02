close
Late Mats Hummels header maintains Germany's perfect record

Hummels floored the hosts with his goal which left Germany on 21 points at the top of European Group C, five clear of Northern Ireland who won 3-0 in San Marino.

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 08:55
Late Mats Hummels header maintains Germany&#039;s perfect record
Courtesy: Reuters

Prague: Defender Mats Hummels scored with an 88th-minute header to give Germany a 2-1 win over a battling Czech Republic side and maintain their perfect record after seven games in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

Timo Werner gave Germany a flying start when he scored his fourth goal in his last four internationals early on but Vladimir Darida earned the Czechs a deserved equaliser with a thumping long-range drive in the 78th minute.

Hummels, however, floored the hosts with his goal which left Germany on 21 points at the top of European Group C, five clear of Northern Ireland who won 3-0 in San Marino.

Despite a valiant display, Czech Republic are a further seven points behind in third and almost out of the running for a second-place finish and a possible playoff place. Their last throw of the dice will be on Monday when they visit the Irish.

