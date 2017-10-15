Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Legendary Indonesian goalkeeper killed in tragic mid-game collision with teammate

Huda, 38, collapsed towards the end of the first-half after colliding with team-mate Ramon Rodrigues in their league game against Semen Pedang at Surajaya Stadium in Sidorejo, in East Java.

Oct 15, 2017
New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, Persela Lamongan club legend Choirul Huda has died after suffering head and neck injuries in an Indonesian Liga 1 match on Sunday.

Huda, 38, collapsed towards the end of the first-half after colliding with team-mate Ramon Rodrigues in their league game against Semen Pedang at Surajaya Stadium in Sidorejo, in East Java.

It's reported that Huda had died as result of head and neck trauma.

Footage from the game, which was telecasted live on television, showed that Huda came out to collect a ball late in the first half, but ended up colliding with Rodrigues.

Soon after the collision, the goalkeeper clutched his face and was rushed to a local hospital.

The match, however, continued after the incident with Persela winning 2-0.

Persela coach Aji Santoso confirmed after the game that Huda had lost his life.

Huda is a club legend. He had played his entire career, since making club debut in 1999.

