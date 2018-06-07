हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bromwich Albion

Leicester activate West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans'' release clause

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans is close to joining Leicester City after the former Premier League champions met the release clause in his contract.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international will join Leicester for 3.5 million pounds ($4.7 million), which will be paid in two instalments.

West Brom were relegated from the Premier League last season and Evans had a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the Midlands club in the event they went down. 

The former Manchester United defender spent three years with West Brom, making 93 appearances in all competitions. He had been courted by Premier League champions Manchester City over the past 12 months,

West Bromwich AlbionJonny EvansNorthern Ireland internationalPremier League championsManchester UnitedManchester Cityfootball

