close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup

Klopp`s side enjoyed 70 percent of the ball in the third round tie and had 21 shots compared to Leicester`s eight, but failure to cope with basic defensive tasks cost them dear.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 09:42
Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup

Delhi: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was "sick of conceding goals" after his side`s defensive problems returned to haunt them in a 2-0 League Cup defeat by Leicester City on Tuesday.

Klopp`s side enjoyed 70 percent of the ball in the third round tie and had 21 shots compared to Leicester`s eight, but failure to cope with basic defensive tasks cost them dear.

Liverpool have kept two clean sheets in nine matches so far this season and are winless in four games in all competitions.

Leicester substitute Shinji Okazaki took advantage in the 65th minute when Liverpool failed to clear a corner and the Japan forward`s deflected shot crept into the net.

Liverpool`s defence was also culpable in the 78th minute, switching off from a throw-in, although Islam Slimani`s left-footed finish into the top corner was sublime.

"We played really good football in the first half, we should have decided the game early. We had big chances, strange situations but it`s football, it`s at least a 90-minute game," said Klopp, whose side were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

"It`s second ball after a corner, I think, and a throw-in again. I`m sick of goals like this to be honest, you cannot play football and do that.

"Leicester somehow survived in the game because we are not clinical enough. That`s sometimes okay but then you need to stay concentrated until the end and at least you don`t allow them to score... and yeah, they scored too easy," he added.

"I can say it one time or 1,000 times or whatever -- it`s not nice to have to concede these goals."

Klopp said playing well for 45 minutes was irrelevant. "Nobody was interested in who played the better first half,  everyone was interested (in) who will go through and we are not the team that will be in the next round for some good reasons." he said. "We wanted to go to the next round."

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho was substituted at halftime, but Klopp said it was not through injury.

"It was clear that 45 is the limit, we need to make him fit but we cannot push him through. That`s all," he said.

Liverpool visit Leicester`s King Power Stadium again on Saturday in the Premier League, hoping to get back on track.

"Will I still feel sick when I come back here on Saturday? I lost more games in my life unfortunately and, believe me or not, tomorrow morning I am fine," he said.

TAGS

Leicester CityLiverpoolLeague Cup

From Zee News

Lionel Messi propels Barcelona in demolishing Eibar
Football

Lionel Messi propels Barcelona in demolishing Eibar

Sri Lanka qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup, West Indies to play qualifiers
cricket

Sri Lanka qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup, West Indies to pl...

Serena Williams shares heartfelt letter of admiration to her mom
Tennis

Serena Williams shares heartfelt letter of admiration to he...

Jonny Bairstow ton propels England to easy win over West Indies in 1st ODI
cricket

Jonny Bairstow ton propels England to easy win over West In...

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the City of Joy
cricket

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the...

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani
Football

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 Wor...

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25
Pro Kabaddi League 2017

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate 10 years of Yuvraj Singh&#039;s six sixes
cricket

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video