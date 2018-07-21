हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Leicester City sign goalkeeper Danny Ward for £12.5m from Liverpool

The 25-year-old, who had joined Liverpool from the Wrexham Association Football Club, leaves Anfield on a four-year contract with a 20% sell-on clause in the deal. 

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@LCFC

Leicester, England: English Premier League club, Leicester City signed Welsh international goalkeeper Danny Ward for 12.5 million pounds ($16.41 million) from the Liverpool Football Club. 

The goalkeeper made only three appearances for Liverpool and slipped to the fourth choice following the arrival of Brazilian goalkeeper Alison Becker from Italian club Roma. 

He made his senior debut for Wales in 2012 and was part of the Wales side that went on to reach the semi-finals of the Euro 2016.  

Ward started his professional career at Wrexham A.F.C and but it was only in a match-winning performance at Tamworth (on load) that saw him move to Liverpool’s development squads in 2012, before being promoted to their first team. He then chalked up plenty of experience when he was transferred to Morecambe and Aberdeen on loan. 

In 2016, the Reds recalled him and he impressed with a promising debut in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth followed by a 3-1 victory against Swansea City. 

With Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in the side, Ward failed to establish himself as Liverpool’s first choice keeper. He nearly came close to feature as the no.1 following Karius’s horrific outing against Real Madrid in the Champions League final but Liverpool went on to sign  Alison Becker for a record £66.8million from Roma. 
 
However, it is no different for Danny Ward in Leicester City as he faces plenty of competition from Danish first-choice Kasper Schmeichel and Swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic ahead of the 2018-19 season. 

Ward became Leicester city’s fourth signing after the arrival of English midfielder James Maddison, Northern Ireland international defender Jonny Evans and Portugal’s Ricardo Pereira. 

(With Agency inputs) 

