Leicester won't approach CAS over Adrien Silva signing

London: Leicester City will not approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the signing of Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon after FIFA said it would not support the process, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Leicester had said they were reserving their position as to whether they would appeal to CAS after FIFA rejected an FA petition this month to grant Silva an international transfer certificate.

The club bought the 28-year-old just before the transfer window closed on Aug. 31, but FIFA, which handles international transfers, received the paperwork moments after the deadline for registration ended.

"It was our intention to submit an application to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for expedited proceedings so that the matter could be resolved as quickly as possible," Leicester said in a statement on Tuesday.

"However, it has been made clear to us that FIFA will not support an expedited process, forcing the club to reluctantly accept the single-judge ruling of FIFA's Players' Status Committee."

The club said it would continue to support Silva in any personal appeal. Leicester will now only be able to sign the him when the transfer window reopens in January.