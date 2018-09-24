हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
football

Ligue-1: Lyon beat Marseille, Paris St Germain maintain perfect start

Paris St Germain`s victory kept them top of the Ligue-1 with 18 points after Angel Di Maria and Thomas Meunier cancelled out an early Adrian Rabiot own goal

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Olympique Lyonnais cruised to a 4-2 win over Olympique Marseille as Paris St Germain stretched their perfect Ligue 1 start to six wins after coming from behind to beat Rennes 3-1 away in a rip-roaring clash on Sunday. 

Bertrand Traore scored two goals in the 51st and 60th minute as Lyon outclassed the visitors. Marseille had Duje Caleta-Car sent off late in the game which further made it difficult to make a comeback. Lyon are currently level with Marseille on 10 points after six games, one spot behind them on goal difference. 

PSG`s victory kept them top of the French league with 18 points, five clear of second-placed Lille, after Angel Di Maria and Thomas Meunier cancelled out an early Adrian Rabiot own goal. Second-half substitute Eric Choupo-Moting added the third goal in the closing stages for the visitors, who rebounded from a 3-2 Champions League defeat by Liverpool on Tuesday. 

Roared on by their vocal fans, Rennes twice went close before they stunned the more fancied visitors in the 11th minute when towering striker Mbaye Niang capitalised on an inswinging corner which cannoned into the net off Rabiot. The visitors quickly regained their composure and levelled at the stroke of halftime thanks to a superb Di Maria strike, the Argentina midfielder unleashing a low shot after Edinson Cavani`s clever dummy from a Julian Draxler cut-back.

PSG continued to pile on the pressure after the break, with Cavani hitting the post and Rennes twice clearing off the line in a frantic scramble before Meunier turned the match on its head with a fine finish. The Belgium international drilled his shot from just inside the penalty area into the bottom right corner of the net after a defence-splitting pass from Neymar, who came to life after a quiet opening half.

Rennes threw men forward in search of an equaliser and were punished after Choupo-Moting volleyed home from close range to put the icing on the cake for PSG. Stoppage time drew a huge round of applause from the home crowd when a schoolboy fan got past security stewards to embrace Neymar, as the Brazil forward gifted him his jersey before ushering the tearful youngster off the pitch.

Bordeaux climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over bottom side Guingamp thanks to goals from Francois Komano, Yann Karamoh and Nicolas De Preville. 

footballLigue-1PSGLyonMarseilleAngel Di Maria

